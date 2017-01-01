Home | News | General | CAN: Buhari congratulates Ayokunle on his re-election 
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru 

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle on his re-election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, also congratulated church leaders and Christendom in general for the successful election, assuring the President of CAN that his administration will continue to strengthen the cordial  relationship that has existed, especially in tackling the challenges facing Nigeria.

Recalling his meetings with Rev. Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, the President said he believes the cleric’s maturity, humility and wise counsels to governments will go a long way in healing and putting the country on the right track for development.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the leadership of CAN more wisdom and strength in running the affairs of the association.

