Capture more Nigerians on social investments programme, youth leader tells FG

Founder of Ekiti Youth Movement, Lanre Ajegbomogun has urged the Federal Government to expand the National Social Investments Programme, NSIP, to capture more Nigerians wallowing in poverty, unemployment and others, while the 36 states be made to buy into the programme to make it more far-reaching.

Ajegbomogun also said crime control is doomed to fall short if the Federal Government fails to adequately equip the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

In a statement issued in Lagos to mark the Democracy Day celebrations, Ajegbomogun said that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari could criticize the NSIP shows that the programme is only a drop in the ocean and it needs to be radically expanded to accommodate millions of jobless youths and the poor.

While commending the achievement of Vice President Yemi Oshibajo on Moni and Market women empowerment as laudable projects, he said same should also be extended to youth graduated from school, who are without jobs and if monies made available for business start ups. MSMEs loan to jobless youths without collateral at zero percent interest will also alleviate poverty. This, he said will reduce crime, and curb armed banditry, kidnapping, robbery and Yahoo Yahoo will be reduced.

“Nigeria will be sitting on a keg of gun powder if youth employment is not urgently addressed. This is why the crime rate is high and the Police seemed incapable of arresting or stemming the rising criminalities in the country, which even the introduction of the state or community policing cannot curb,” the animal health consultant and security expert said.

He urged the Federal Government to focus on equipping and strengthening the current police structure, before creating state police. “If we don’t have sufficient number of trained police personnel, who are well-equipped, the Nigerian police cannot deliver on its mandate. The planned state or community police are doomed to fail.”

He also called for the implementation of the law punishing animal cruelty, urging the National assembly to hasten the recommendation of Senior Advisor to the Deputy Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), Dr. Susan Corning, who when she visited Nigeria a couple of months ago urged Nigeria to wage war against quacks in the veterinary health profession. Corning also made special appeal to all pets owner to vaccinate their dogs against rabies, counselling that other animal disease outbreaks should be reported to the veterinary centres.

