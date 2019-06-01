Home | News | General | Women protest killings in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Six persons were said to have been killed in an attack launched by suspected herdsmen Monday night on Janibanibu community under Ardo Kola local government area in Taraba state.

Kona women in Taraba state protest killings

This came as hundreds of Kona women on Tuesday took to the streets to draw attention to the continuous killings of their husbands and children.

The aggrieved women who were dressed in black to mourn the deceased decried the encroachment of their ancestral homes by armed marauders.

They also demanded the release of their youths who they claimed were arrested by security operatives.

The procession which started from Kona terminated at Nukkai, a suburb of Jalingo.

However, Vanguard observed that Kasuwan Bera, a popular market in the metropolis was a shadow of itself, as most traders who live in the sacked villages have deserted it.

Security operatives were also seen around ATC, Kasuwan Bera among others maintaining law and order

The assault which raised tension and led to the imposition of 14 hours curfew late Monday night by the state government.

Some of those that fled the affected community and spoke on condition of anonymity said six bodies were recovered Tuesday morning and are to be given mass burial.

In their separate accounts, many houses were razed by the marauders.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police Command, DSP David Misal told Vanguard that five people were killed in the attack.

The attackers which he referred to as bandits were armed and attacked the villages on motorcycles.

He added that security has been beefed up to ensure compliance to the curfew and avert further attacks.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku late Monday night said the Curfew which is from 4pm to 6am will be in force till further notice.

