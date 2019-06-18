Home | News | General | Blockbuster movie, ‘Men in Black’ returns with new twist

By Rotimi Agbana

‘Men in Black’, a series of American science fiction action comedy films, directed by F Gray Gray, and based on Malibu/Marvel comic book series, ‘The Men in Black’, by Lowell Cunningham is back and currently showing in Cinemas across the nation for the viewing pleasure of lovers of blockbuster movies.

In this new adventure, the Men in Black who have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe tackle their biggest threat, a mole in the Men in Black Organization.

The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep everyone safe, decorated Agent H and determined rookie M, join forces, an unlikely pairing that just might work. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency and ultimately the world from their mischievous plans.

Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution in Nigeria, the first edition of the movie was released in 1997, the second in 2002, the third in 2012, and the fourth, ‘Men in Black: International’ on June 14, 2019.

