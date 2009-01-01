Home | News | General | Former health minister’s son abducted at gunpoint

- The spate of kidnappings in Nigeria in recent times have gotten to a worrisome level

- Across the country, reports of abductions seems to be the order of the day as security agencies battle to contain the situation

- Dayo Adewole, who is the son of the immediate past minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is the latest victim

A report by The Nation indicates that some unknown gunmen on Tuesday, June 18, abducted Dayo Adewole, who is the son of the immediate past minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

According to the report, the military, police, other security agents and local hunters were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

The situation has compelled the Osun-born former minister to cut short his trip abroad.

The abductors were yet to contact the family on their motive and the condition of their victim.

A source quoted in the report stated that Dayo Adewole was waylaid at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio local government area of Oyo state at about 6pm.

Although there were some staff with Dayo, the abductors went for him as a prime target and took him away to an unknown destination.

“The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.

“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air,” the source said.

An official of the ministry of health contacted said: “The ex-minister left for abroad last Thursday for recess but he is on his way back. He has cut short his trip.

“The military, the police and other security agencies are on top of the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has decried the activities of armed herdsmen in the south-west region of the country.

“It is disheartening and most embarrassing that the group, despite several appeals to their consciousness and common sense, has continued to wreak havoc on our land, and forcibly planning to reap where they have not sown.

“They have proven that they have come to steal, destroy, and kill; as evident in the unmitigated attacks on communities where their nomadic enterprise takes them,” he lamented.

