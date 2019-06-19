Home | News | General | Senate President, Lawan re-appoints Saraki’s media aide (See other appointees)
- 1 hour ago
The Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has re-appointed Mr. Olu Onemola as a Special Assistant on New Media.
Mr. Onemola occupied the same office in the immediate past 8th Senate under the leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki.
In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Mohammed Babagana Aji, others who were appointed are: Dr. Betty Okoroh (SA) Administration, Mohammed Isa (SA) Media and Publicity, Tope Brown Olowoyeye (Photographer) while Ogechukwu Nwankwoh was appointed as Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules and Events.
The appointment takes immediate effect.
