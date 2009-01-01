BREAKING: Luis Enrique steps down as Spain coach
Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Roberto Moreno, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday.
Moreno has been in charge for Spain’s last three matches and will now lead the team through Euro 2020 qualifying and the final tournament.
