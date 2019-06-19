Neymar finally reveals his intention to leave PSG for another club
Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar, has finally opened up on his future at the club.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian international has now told the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, that he wants to leave for Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.
“I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should never have left,” the Spanish newspaper quoted Neymar as saying.
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record deal of £222 million.
The forward has also drawn interest from Real Madrid in recent weeks.
There were reports that PSG will consider selling Neymar this summer, if they received a substantial offer.
Chairman and CEO, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, told France Football: “Players will have to be more responsible than before.
“It must be completely different. They will have to do more and work harder. They are not there for their own amusement.
“If they do not agree, the doors are open – Ciao! I do not want star behaviour anymore.”
Neymar has also intimated Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, of the club he wants to join this summer.
