Embattled Real Madrid star finally seals season long loan move to Napoli this summer

- James Rodriguez completes loan deal to Napoli from Real Madrid

- The midfielder will reunite with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at the Serie A club

- Napoli could make the deal permanent as the Colombian's deal could cost £89m

- Rodriguez spent the last two seasons as Bayern Munich but failed to land a permanent deal at the club

Italian League giants Napoli have completed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez on loan this summer.

The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at German League side Bayern Munich, scoring 14 goals and 14 assists in 43 league appearances for the club.

At the expiration of his temporary move to the Bavarians, the Colombian star failed to seal a permanent deal with the club.

Daily Mail quoting Corriere dello Sport however reports that the midfielder could seal a permanent move to the Italian side in a deal around £89 million.

The publications claims the move has been sealed but the two clubs are trying to keep the deal under the radar for the moment.

He will now re-unite with his former boss Carlo Ancelotti, who currently manages Napoli as the deal includes wages, signing-on fees and future transfer fee.

Rodriguez scored 36 goals in over 110 appearances for Los Blancos after joining them in a £63 million deal from Monaco in 2014.

Before his return from Germany, Zinedine Zidane has signed Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard and there's no place for the Colombian in the Real squad going into next season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez rejected a potential move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

According to a UK Metro report citing ESPN, the Colombian star will stay at Bayern Munich until the end of the season, where he is playing on loan.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is keen to land the signing of Rodriguez who has now entered the last six months of his loan deal with the Bundesliga giants.

