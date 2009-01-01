Home | News | General | Breaking: Manchester United star signs new 2 year deal until 2021

Manchester United have confirmed that Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has signed new two year deal to remain at Old Trafford until 2021.

The midfielder has an option to extend his stay at the club for a further year according to the information released on the club's official website.

Mata's deal expired alongside the out-gone season having joined them from Chelsea in 2014, and won one Europa League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and a Community Shield.

At the end of his new deal, the Spaniard will be 33 and he has said he is proud to represent the club.

Mata said: “It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

“I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the midfielder will help mentor younger players at the club.

The manager said that: "Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with.

"He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

"As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons.

"I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

