Home | News | General | Chelsea legend signs new contract with Premier League club after just one season

- John Terry has extended his contract with Aston Villa until 2021

- The ex-Chelsea star masterminded Villa's promotion into the EPL

- Terry played for the Upton Park side in his final spell as a player

John Terry has been handed a new deal with Aston Villa until 2021 after helping them gain promotion into the Premier League as assistant manager.

The former Chelsea defender was at the dug out assisting Villa manager Dean Smith during their successful 2018-19 campaign in the Championships.

Terry was captain of the Upton Park outfit that narrowly missed out on promotion into the English topflight division in the 2017-18 season.

READ ALSO: Luis Enrique quits as coach of Spain as Robert Moreno steps in

CEO Christian Purslow said: "The Board of Aston Villa is delighted with John Terry’s contribution to our club in his first year as an Assistant Head Coach. We admire his dedication and commitment to gaining more experience and learning under Dean Smith’s leadership in these formative years of his managerial career."

Head coach Dean Smith added: "I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with. We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O'Kelly and Neil Cutler.

"He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come. Our focus now is on the coming season and to try to continue the progress we have had in the past eight months."

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Terry won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League with boyhood club Chelsea.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Aston Villa are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016 following their 2-1 win over Derby County in the final of the Championship playoffs played at Wembley Stadium on Monday, May 27.

Anwar El-Ghazi opened scoring for the Villa in the 44th minute having received a superb assist from Ahmed El Mohamady.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins reveals what is as big as winning the World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...