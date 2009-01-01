Home | News | General | Newlyweds reportedly given bags of cement as wedding gift

- A newly wedded couple has been reportedly gifted bags of cement by their wedding guests

- A photo of the unusual wedding gift has popped up online

- The photo showed the couple standing by their gift during their reception ceremony

When a young couple gets married, one of the things that is talked about is the future comfort of the newlyweds and their unborn kids.

Lately, many have been advocating for financially moderate weddings in order to save the money for their building projects or other capital intensive ventures they will embark on after marriage.

In this spirit, some wedding guests decided to rather contribute for a newly wedded couple to build a house right after their marriage.

The guests did this by acquiring bags of cement and gifting them to the couple in a bid to help them to have a place to lay their heads.

In a photo sighted by Legit.ng, the couple could be seen standing behind a table with bridal train. Right in front of the table were about 10 bags of cement.

According to Instagram blogger, @sweet_maame_adwoa, who shared the photo, the bags of cement were presented to the couple by guests as their wedding gift.

It is not known exactly where the wedding took place but the photo has gained some traction on social media.

Many people who have come across the photo have expressed their willingness to accept such gifts at their wedding.

