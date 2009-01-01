Home | News | General | France legend regains freedom from custody after questioning by French police

- Michel Platini was interrogated as part of an ongoing corruption probe

- The ex-UEFA president revealed he was looking forward to answering questions as a witness but felt 'hurt' when he was detained instead

- Platini stressed he was grilled over the 2016 Euros, and 2018 and 2022 World Cups

Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini regained his freedom from police custody in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19, after he was interrogated as part of a probe into the hosting rights of 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

According to Daily Mail report, the French legend revealed he was expecting to be questioned as a witness the same way he was treated 18 months ago, but he was detained instead.

“It hurts. It hurts for everything I can think of, everything I've done. It hurts, it hurts. But after all, they did their job and then we tried to answer all the questions,” he said.

The former France and Juventus hinted that he was questioned over several tournaments, including the 2016 European Championship, the World Cups in Russia in 2018 as well as Qatar 2022.

Interestingly, as president of UEFA and FIFA vice-president Platini played a role in deciding where these tournaments were hosted.

In addition, the investigators also questioned Platini concerning French club Paris Saint-Germain, which was bought by Qatar in 2011.

Equally, the investigators were interested in finding out details about the lunch that Platini attended in 2010 with then-President Nicolas Sarkozy, the Emir of Qatar and his foreign minister moments before the 2022 World Cup was made public.

Meanwhile, William Bourdon, Platini's lawyer, maintained the French legend was innocent of all charges and that he was only questioned on 'technical grounds.'

At the last count,the French authorities did not press any chargesagainst the former France and Juventus player, who denied any wrongdoing and French authorities did not announce any

"It was long, but given the number of questions it could not be different," Platini said moments after regaining his freedom.

"I feel totally foreign to any of these matters. This is an old affair, you know it, we explained it. I have always expressed myself with full transparency in all the newspapers. That's it, it goes on, they investigate, they search," he submitted.

Interestingly, the 63-year-old Platini was arrested on Tuesday morning, June 18, at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that England supporters are hoping world's football arbiters FIFA hand them hosting right of the 2022 World Cup amid a meeting to overturn Qatar earlier right.

According to UK Sun report citing several sources, former UEFA chief Michel Platini is currently under arrest by French police, over alleged corruption concerning the bidding process.

Initially, England were top favourites to host the tournament, but that looks unlikely after another Europe nation- Russia hosted last summer's World Cup.

