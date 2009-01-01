Home | News | General | The internet takes a pause for Genevie Nnaji’s youthful presence in new hot photos, man confidently shoots his shot

- Actress Genevieve Nnaji has captured the hearts of many after sharing new photos online

- Many followers gushed over the youth presence of the screen diva

- A particular follower boldly made passes at her after coming across the photos

Popular Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji, recently treated her fans and followers on social media to a series of new photos, and left many gushing over how beautiful she looks despite being in her early 40s.

In the photo post shared on micro messaging platform, Twitter, the delectable screen diva was spotted in different frames smiling for the camera as she effortlessly served beautiful poses.

See the post below:

As expected, her fans took to the comment section to pass remarks on her beauty and how she manages to stay beautiful while staying out of scandals and controversies.

Among those smitten by Nnaji’s beauty is a particular user identified as @drew_certified, who boldly made his intentions known to the celebrity actress.

@drew in a short note addressed to the superstar, expressed the way he feels about her. He went a topnotch further by asking her to a lunch date and directing the screen goddess to send him a direct message if she was so inclined.

"Hello Genevieve. I find you attractive and I know you might be wondering who I am, so I would like to avail you the opportunity to know me more, perhaps over lunch. Should you accept, please send me a DM at your earliest convenience with a feasible date. Do have a good evening." he said.

See his post below:

Reacting to the post, many social media users applauded Drew for his confidence and conciseness. See reactions below:

However, upon realizing that he may not be getting any response from the actress, the young man returned to his comment section and held his position by stating that delay is not denial.

See tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that the actress recently clocked 40 and invited friends and families over for a special celebration.

Fellow friends and actresses Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo and Rita Dominic, were few among those that joined the screen diva in celebration.

[embedded content]

