Pentecostal pastor urges men to cook for their wives at home

A Pentecostal preacher has urged men to stray from the archaic thought that suggests the kitchen is only reserved for women.

Pastor Seth Henneh from Ghana asked men to be proactive in their marriages and help their wives in duties such as cooking.

While speaking to his congregation, Seth said men need to learn how to serve their wives and children.

Apparently, a marriage constitutes of two companions who should endeavor to help each other always.

“Cooking should not be a reserve for women. A man too, can cook so we encourage all men to cook in the house,” he said.

The preacher had even organised a cooking competition for his congregants that helped familiarise worshipers with how to handle all types of food.

The culinary competition saw men battle it out with their female counterparts.

Victor Doku, an elder, noted that it has gotten to a time when men should also go to the kitchen to feed the family.

In his view, women being branded as the family's caretaker and cook is nothing but a misconception that should be done away with.

“Why should it be women alone? It is a man and woman who make the family. If I can go to the kitchen to make the family comfortable, I should do it,” he said.

