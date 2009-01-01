Home | News | General | Top Germany international to rejoin Borussia Dortmund from Bayern

- Mats Hummels is now making a return to Borussia Dortmund after three years at Bayern

- Dortmund took to their official social media page to announce the latest development

- He made just 21 League appearances last season for Bayern in all competitions

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Mats Hummels will be rejoining them from rivals Bayern Munich for a fee understood to be €38m.

Mats Hummels signed for Bayern in 2016 after eight years with Dortmund and won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons there but lost his place under Niko Kovac.

Dortmund have gone on a spending spree this summer having finished second behind Bayern in the Bundesliga last season.

They however took to their social media page to announce that Mats Hummels will be making a return to their side.

Hummels, who has 70 Germany caps, also made the switch from Bayern to Dortmund earlier in his career after coming through the Bayern youth system.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how German League champions Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Gareth Bale on a season long loan deal this summer.

The Welshman has been been told by Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane to find a new club, adding that he would not be a part of his plan for next season.

Zidane has however gone ahead to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Luka Jovic from Frankfurt and a few other signings might follow before the end of the window.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins reveals what is as big as winning the World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...