Chelsea star reveals Eden Hazard's last Whatsapp message to players days to Real Madrid move

Chelsea star, Palmieri Emerson, has opened the lid on Eden Hazard's short and sweet farewell message that he sent to his teammates in their WhatsApp group.

Hazard sealed his dream move to Real Madrid early June, with the Spanish giants splashing out a deal worth £150million to land his services.

The Belgian star led Chelsea to Europa League glory before confirming his imminent departure to the Santiago Bernabeu where he has since been officially unveiled.

Palmieri has now come out to acknowledge that Hazard's exit had not sunk in among squad members until he actually left the players' WhatsApp group chat.

"On the WhatsApp group, the last move there was Hazard's farewell. He said goodbye to the boys and such, since then, we don't know anything else. It's weird," the Brazilian full-back told ESPN.

"He sent a 'thank you, I love you guys', and then it showed 'Eden Hazard left the group'," he added.

Whereas Hazard's farewell message was a warm one, he did not stick around to receive any feedback from the members.

"I said da'mn, he really left," Emerson recalls.

