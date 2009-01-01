Home | News | General | All you need to know about PewDiePie's net worth 2019

One of the most subscribed to channel online is that of the video game commentator known as Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He is widely known as PewDiePie. Given his large fan base on his social media accounts and the vast number of subscribers in his YouTube channel, it is no surprise that PewDiePie net worth is always a subject of attention among both his fans and the media.

The widely watched video games of this Swedish video game commentator have made him one of the wealthiest gamers today. This goes to mean that PewDiePie net worth is very impressive.

PewDiePie profile summary

The net worth of PewDiePie

Given the multiple sources of income of Felix, it is reasonable to speculate that PewDiePie worth is always rising. He has become a YouTube star with his pseudonym PewDiePie, owning one of the most subscribed channels as of now. PewDiePie's net worth as of 2019 is estimated to be $20 million.

Earnings of PewDiePie

The topic of the earnings of Ulf Kjellberg tends to attract the attention of not only his supporters but also the media. His supporters are always online searching for answers to questions such as ''How much does PewDiePie make a year?", "How rich is PewDiePie?", "How much does PewDiePie make a month?", "How much money does PewDiePie make?" or "How much does PewDiePie make?"

Although Ulf's supporters take a keen interest in knowing his earnings and PewDiePie net worth, he, however, is frustrated by the topic of how much he makes. Felix states that he is tired of always answering the question of how much money he makes. He acknowledged that people should focus more on knowing how much he raised for charity rather than how much he earns.

In March 2014, this Swedish video game commentator and comedian made an estimated revenue of $140,000-1.4 million from YouTube, after earning $4 million in the previous year. In 2015, outlets termed the video game commentator's income as sizeable, and even "remarkable." It brought him so much fame to the point where Felix appeared at the top of Forbes October 2015 list of the richest YouTube stars. He was reported to have earned an estimate of $12 million in 2015.

F. Kjellberg is believed to have made almost $42 million from merchandise earnings, and an estimate of $5.8 million from investment income. Felix also wrote and published a remarkable book which acquired the Number 1 position for young adult readers on the New York Times Bestseller List. The money moves of this Swedish internet celebrity continued to be noticed when he released a mobile game that is downloaded by multiple of his fans worldwide.

The book of the Swedish celebrity known as ''This Book Loves You'' sold over 112,000 copies further increasing his earnings. The multiple sources of wealth have made most of his supporters speculate his net worth. The speculations have made most turn online in search of ''PewDiePie net worth'' and answers to frequently asked questions such as ''How much is PewDiePie worth?'' or ''What is 'PewDiePie's net worth?''

PewDiePie merchandise

The young man also has merchandise that he sells online. The Swedish internet celebrity sells a whole range of merchandise products online which range from T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tank tops, to hats. The sale of these merchandise contributes to his high income in addition to the earnings acquired from his YouTube views, his video game, and his book.

PewDiePie bio: Top facts you will love to learn about the star

PewDiePie is a Swedish video game commentator, YouTuber, comedian, and internet personality whose name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. The elegant video game commentator was born in Gothenburg, Sweden. His parents are Lotta Kristine Johanna, who is a former CIO, and Ulf Christian Kjellberg who is a corporate executive. Felix was raised alongside his beautiful older sister known as Fanny.

Growing up, Felix had a passion for the arts. He had an interest in arts and always drew famous video game characters like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. In addition to drawing video game characters, he also enjoyed playing the games, especially on his Super Nintendo Entertainment System. His love for video games made him skip a few classes in high school since he would sneak to play the games with his pals at an internet café.

Felix decided to pursue a degree in Industrial Economics and Technology Management at the Chalmers University of Technology. However, he opted to drop out of school in 2011 to focus on his YouTube career. Today, he is a great video game commentator and famous internet personality influencing most people to pursue their dreams.

Why is PewDiePie so popular?

The Swedish video game commentator is famous due to his YouTube channel, which is known as PewDiePie. Ulf launched the video game YouTube channel in 2009. Due to the unique features of his channel, it was stormed by subscribers from all over the world. By July of 2012, the YouTube channel had 1 million subscribers, who escalated to 2 million subscribers in September of 2012. Presently, the video game commentator has more than 96 million subscribers, with his videos having been watched across the globe more than 21 billion times.

The channel features videos of the guy playing video games. For every video game Kjellberg plays, he ensures he commentates on the sights and his experiences, while also denoting his reactions in regards to what he sees. Like other YouTubers, Ulf also has a name for his fans. Some YouTubers refer to their supporters as ''Fam, Tribe, Squad, among other names. Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg refers to his supporters as the 'Bro Army'' and tends to call them ''bros.'' At the end of each video he features, the young man performs a 'Brofist' for his Bro Army.

Where does PewDiePie live?

Ulf was born and raised in Sweden. However, the Swedish comedian moved to Italy to live with his girlfriend Marzia Bisognin. The girlfriend of the popular video game commentator is an Italian former YouTube personality, who is accessible on her YouTube channel known now as Marzia. Despite the move to Italy, the duo has been shuffling between Sweden and Italy, leaving fans of both YouTube stars to question where exactly PewDiePie house is located.

After multiple ups and downs, Felix and Marzia Bisognin settled in Brighton, England. The reasons for the move to England were explained by the video game commentator as a preference to live next to the sea and also for the search for better internet connectivity. When the sensational YouTuber was asked why he did not relocate to Los Angeles but instead opted for the United Kingdom, he noted that the move to Brighton gave him anonymity which he lacked in Los Angeles.

Although the Swedish video game commentator is always frustrated with media stations trying to identify what his worth is, it is undeniable that PewDiePie net worth is very high. The earnings Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg makes from his merchandise, from the views of his YouTube videos, from his video game, and from the sale of his book make his net worth rest at an impressive $20 million.

