Calvin Harris net worth and other top facts about the DJ

Perhaps you are wondering how much is Calvin Harris net worth? Then, speculate no more! In this post, we have compiled the juiciest information about the famous DJ. Given that he had humble beginnings, learning how he made it to the top is fascinating. So, hang on for the ride!

Adam Richard Wiles was born on 17th January 1984. DJ Calvin Harris grew up in Dumfries, Scotland. His parents are David Wiles and Pamela Wiles, and he is the youngest sibling in a family of three. Calvin attended Dumfries High School

Calvin Harris profile summary

Calvin Harris career

As a teen, the UK’s electronic music scene intrigued the young man. So, he began recording songs at home, releasing two tracks: Brighter Days and Da Bongos under the Prima Facie record label. Later, he relocated to London for a short stint. Failure to make any headway in the London music scene, Harris returned to Dumfries where he continued recording and posting songs on MySpace. It at this time that he met Mark Gillespie (a talent scout) who signed the talented young man to his artist management outfit.

Calvin’s rise to stardom began after signing contracts with EMI (publishing), Sony BMG (recording), and Three Six Zero Group (management) in 2006. Later, in the same year, Harris remixed the All Saints single Rock Steady. In June 2007, he released his gold-certified album, I Created Disco. Interestingly, he wrote, produced, and performed all 14 tracks. Upon I Created Disco’s release, Calvin Harris album debuted at #8 on UK Album Charts and a buzz in Europe.

Since then, Harris has collaborated with various pop artists such as Ariana Grande, Ayah Marar, Big Sean, Burns, Gwen Stefani, Migos, Neyo, Rihanna, and many more. In 2009, his second studio album Ready for the Weekend came out under Columbia Records. The album’s lead single topped UK Singles and album charts. In 2011, Harris released his third studio album, 18 Months with the second single Feel So Close marking his return as a singer. Also, the single made it into the US Billboard Hot 100 at #8 and debuting at #2 on the UK’s Singles Chart.

Throughout his career, Harris has had marked success as an artist with the single We Found Love reaching #24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time hits. Plus, it bagged gold and platinum certifications 9 times in the US and two times in the UK. On May 2013, he earned the Songwriter of the Year award at the Ivor Novello Awards. Other awards he has won include a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video (2013), MTV Video Music Awards: Best Electronic Dance Video (2012), Best Male Video (2016), and Best Electronic Video (2016). Additionally, Harris has produced commercial soundtracks for companies like Coca Cola, Kia Motors, Pepsi and Emporio Armani.

What is Calvin Harris net worth?

According to Forbes, his earnings as of 15th July 2018 were estimated at $48 million. Adam Richard Wiles, professionally known as DJ Calvin Harris, was also ranked no. 1 in 2014 as the highest paid DJ. Calvin Harris net worth in 2019 is estimated by many sources to be at $190 million.

Harris is a singer, songwriter DJ, and record producer from Dumfries, Scotland. He became famous after the release of his debut album, I Created Disco.

Calvin Harris philanthropy

The DJ participates in various charity events across the globe. Over the years, he has performed in numerous events including the Campaign Against Living Miserably (September 2007) and the War Child’s awards show (2010). In 2012, Calvin performed alongside Coldplay and Rihanna at a charity concert for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. In the same year, he appeared in Product Red’s anti-AIDS charity concert.

On December 1, 2012, he featured in the global live stream of the Stereosonic music festival as part of World’s AIDS Day festivities. Most notably, he donated his proceeds from the Omnia Nightclub show to the Las Vegas Victims Fund. Also, in 2017, he donated $20,000 to a charity campaign for Rohingya refugees organized by DJ Snake.

Does Calvin Harris net worth make him the richest DJ in the world?

According to Forbes, Calvin Harris is the highest paid DJ in the world. His massive success in the music industry has made him surpass other DJs in net worth. In British music, he is the 15th wealthiest UK artist. His performance as a DJ comprises a significant chunk of Calvin Harris net worth 2019.

In early 2012, he signed up with Wynn Las Vegas as an exclusive resident DJ to perform gigs at its three luxury resorts: Encore Beach Club, Surrender, and XS Nightclub.

Later in 2013, Harris signed a 20-month DJ residency contract with the Hakkasan Group. According to the deal, Harris would perform at two of its venues. Early in 2015, DJ Calvin Harris extended his residency with the latter client for three years and an additional location. In total, his DJ residency with the Hakkasan Group has him performing in three venues including the Wet Republic, Hakkasan and Omnia nightclubs. In addition to that, he is also the chain’s global music consultant.

Who has Calvin Harris dated?

Calvin Harris relationship life involves various women; among them are Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Megan Rees, and Tinashe. Other women he has dated include Anna Vyalitsyna, Eiza Gonzalez, and Rita Ora.

Although he has never been married, his most famous relationship was with Taylor Swift, at which time they became Hollywood’s most affluent couple.

In 2015, he had a relationship with Aarika Wolf, whom he briefly dated. Harris' marital status is unmarried so far.

Highlights

Some highlights of Calvin Harris music career include:

Feel So Close (2012) 18 Moths (album) Grammy award (We Found Love, 2013) Best Short Form Video Best Electronic Dance Video (2012)-won Best Male Video (2016)-won Best Electronic Video (2016)-won

Calvin Harris net worth makes him the most successful British DJ in pop culture. However, it was his third studio album 18 Months that garnered him global recognition. The album did not only top global charts but also reached #8 in the US Billboard 200 chart. No doubt, Harris knows how to utilize emotional depth in his tracks, which makes them timeless.

