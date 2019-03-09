Home | News | General | Election did not hold in many polling units - 12 witnesses testify against El-Rufai at tribunal

- Another group of witnesses have testified against Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in Kaduna state.

- The PDP wanted the election petition tribunal to declare its candidate, Isah Ashiru, as the winner of the last governorship poll in the state

- The witnesses said the March 9 governorship elections in which El-Rufai was declared winner by INEC did not hold in many polling units of the state

Twelve witnesses has testified on behalf of PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, against the victory of Kaduna state governor of APC, Nasir El-Rufai, at the governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in the state.

The witnesses on Wednesday, June 19, told the tribunal that the March 9 governorship elections in which the governor was declared winner by INEC did not hold in many polling units of Kaduna north local government area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that they also said phantom votes were added to the APC candidate to declared him winner of the governorship elections by INEC in Polling units where elections was held.

The witnesses said INEC officials did not show up at many polling units in the local government on March 9th.

One of the witnesses identified as Dan-Auta Mohammed, told the tribunal that elections did not take place at his polling Unit 003. Mohammed said: “I was surprised that INEC announced the result of an election that never took place.”

Another witness Simon Kester, also said election did not hold in polling unit 018, but INEC released a result from that same polling unit which had no stamp or signature on it.

Sani Musa Danburan of polling unit 009 said, as an agent of his party, he could confirm elections did not hold in his polling Unit on March 9. According to him, “Even the result from INEC didn’t have stamp of the presiding officer.”

Benjamin Augustine, a witness who served as an agent of the PDP at Hayin Banki Ward collation centre, equally said phantom votes were added for the APC on the purported INEC certified result sheet which was different from the pink copy given to him at the end of the collation exercise.

He tendered the pink copy given to him by collation officer to the court which it was adopted by the court as an exhibit.

Aliyu Mohammad, another witness who served as a PDP agent in polling units 006, said election did not take place in his polling unit, but surprisingly, “I was later shown the result of the election purported to have emanated from INEC without the official stamp.”

All the witnesses, who served as agents of the petitioners in Kaduna North, told the tribunal that INEC officials never showed up at their polling units on the March 9th 2019 governorship elections. Ibrahim Bako-led Tribunal adjourned to June 20th for continuation of hearing after taking 12 witnesses.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that seventeen, out of the 685 witnesses assembled by the PDP against the 2019 electoral victory of Nasir El-Rufai, have commenced testimonies against the governor.

The PDP presented the 17 witnesses on Monday, June 17, against El-Rufai of the APCin the governorship election of March 9, in Kaduna state.

