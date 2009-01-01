Home | News | General | All you need to know about Johnny Depp net worth 2019 and his lavish lifestyle

How much is Johnny Depp net worth today? The popularity of this American actor rocketed after his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean.” How much does the famous pirate make on films? What luxuries does the Hollywood celebrity enjoy?

Johnny Depp is one of the most versatile and experienced actors in America. You can recognize him from the movies “Cry-Baby,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Alice in Wonderland,” and, of course, “Pirates of the Caribbean.” His movie portfolio has different types of characters. Thus, he has gotten the love of millions of fans. Moreover, he is on the list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Johnny Depp profile summary

Name: John Christopher Depp II

John Christopher Depp II Date of birth: June 9, 1963

June 9, 1963 Age: 56

56 Place of origin: Owensboro, Kentucky, USA

Owensboro, Kentucky, USA Place of residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: actor, voice actor, musician, film producer and director, painter

actor, voice actor, musician, film producer and director, painter Marital status: divorced

divorced Children: 2

2 Johnny Depp salary: $20 million per movie (average)

$20 million per movie (average) Net worth 2019: $200 million

How much is Johnny Depp worth today? Perhaps this is one of the most popular questions that worry people who appreciate his creative work. Is it true that acting is the only source of Johnny Depp's income? The answers will surprise you!

What is Johnny Depp net worth 2019?

Johnny Depp worth is estimated at $200 million. His average salary per movie is believed to be $20 million. The actor’s films annually bring him millions of dollars and many awards.

Apart from acting, the actor has additional sources of boosting his net worth:

Money from the Asahi beer advertisement;

A professional career in music: he established a rock group “Hollywood Vampires”. The band has already released several albums. Moreover, it had a tour throughout Europe in 2018;

The earnings from a publishing company.

Johnny Depp debt

Have you already heard about the Johnny Depp in debt case? The Management Group is the company that was in charge of running the actor’s finance for many years. In 2017, the internet broke with the news about Johnny Depp bankruptcy and his countersuit for $25 million to his former business managers.

The actor accused the company of losing millions of dollars and causing him a debt over $40 million without his knowledge. In response, the attorney of the managers mentioned Johnny Depp spending millions of dollars on an ultra-extravagant lifestyle, wine, 14 mansions, paintings, and a yacht in the cross-complaint.

Johnny Depp’s island

Do you know what is better than owning several luxurious mansions? Johnny Depp knows the answer: in 2004, he bought a 45-acre island set in the protected reserve of the Exuma Land and Sea Park in the Bahamas. This Paradise nook bears the name of Little Hall’s Pond Cay.

There are six beaches with warm sands on the island. It is a perfect destination for unwinding and relaxation within a peaceful environment and breathtaking marine scenes.

Johnny Depp cars

Like many Hollywood celebrities, the actor adores driving luxury vehicles. He has a private collection, among which are the following cars:

Cadillac Escalade

1968 Ford Mustang

1971 Cadillac Eldorado

1959 Corvette

Fiat 500

1951 Ford Mercury

Austin Allegro

Dodge Challenger

Where does Johnny Depp live?

How much do you know about Johnny Depp houses? Like many other celebrities, he has already invested in several luxurious mansions:

Plan de la Tour France. The actor bought this 37-acre village in 2001. He spent several millions on its reconstruction. In 2015, one could see it put up for sale for $26 million. In 2017, the actor took it off the market.

A house in the Hollywood Hills. This mansion is the primary residence of the actor.

Johnny Depp net worth is a reflection of the actor’s work, ability to grow, skill development, and enforcement of lucrative ideas. He is still one of the highest-paid actors and talented musicians whose work inspires many.

