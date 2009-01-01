Home | News | General | BREAKING: Kidnapped ex-minister’s son Dayo Adewole regains freedom

- Adedayo Adewole, the son of former health minister, Professor Isaac Adewole, has regained his freedom from his abductors

- The younger Adewole was kidnapped on Tuesday, June 18, from his farm at Iroko community in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state

- The situation compelled Professor Adewole to cut short his trip abroad

Adedayo Adewole, the son ex-minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Recall that the younger Adewole was kidnapped on Tuesday, June 18, at about 6:00 pm from his farm at Iroko community in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state.

According to Nigerian Tribune, a competent source said that the farmer is already home with his relatives.

Legit.ng previously reported that some unknown gunmen on Tuesday, June 18, abducted Dayo Adewole, who is the son of the immediate past minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

The military, police, other security agents and local hunters were on the trail of the kidnappers when the younger Adewole was abducted.

The abduction of his son compelled the Osun-born former minister to cut short his trip abroad.

