Most exciting facts about Jared Leto you will love to learn

Jared Leto is the lead vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars and a gifted Oscar-winning actor. He became famous after starring in the movies “My So-Called Life,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” ”How To Make an American Quilt,” “Suicide Squad,” etc. This man still enjoys his growing popularity and keeps on gathering praise all over the world.

Jared Leto is a talented American singer, actor, songwriter, and music video director. This man has worked hard throughout the years to get what he owns now. Moreover, his popularity still keeps on growing, making his albums to be among the most sold out worldwide.

What is the place of his origin? Did his family give birth to any other celebrity child? How much is Jared Leto worth now? Some answers most probably will wow you.

Jared Leto profile summary

Name: Jared Joseph Leto

Jared Joseph Leto Pseudonym: Bartholomew Cubbins

Bartholomew Cubbins Date of birth: December 26, 1971

December 26, 1971 Age: 47

47 Place of origin: Bossier City, Louisiana, USA

Bossier City, Louisiana, USA Brother: Shannon

Shannon Height: 180 centimetres

180 centimetres Weight: 67.13 kilograms (148 pounds)

67.13 kilograms (148 pounds) Jared Leto wife: he is not married

he is not married Profession: American singer, actor, songwriter, music video director, businessman

American singer, actor, songwriter, music video director, businessman Profiles on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How old is Jared Leto and what is his height?

The star was born on December 26, in 1971. At present, Jared Leto age is 47 years. He comes from Bossier City, Louisiana, USA. Apart from Jared, the family has one more son.

Among the questions which often worry millions of followers worldwide are the ones related to the Thirty Seconds to Mars star's body measurements. According to a post on his Twitter, Jared Leto height is 180 centimetres. The weight of the singer is 67.13 kilograms (148 pounds).

Do you know how successful the musician is now?

What is Jared Leto net worth in 2019?

Jared Leto movies and his activity in the musical industry have increased the celebrity’s earnings. His latest movies “Suicide Squad” and “Requiem for a Dream” were one of the most successful for him. Jared Leto Joker part did not leave fans of “Batman” indifferent. Thus, quite soon, this character will get his separate movie with DC comics, but unfortunately, the main role will be played by another actor.

People regard this handsome man as one of the highest-earning stars. The net worth of the musician is estimated to be $90 million. Thus, he can afford to buy himself unique things, vehicles, and apartments. Jared Leto house is one of those. This home is a former Air Force Station that features plenty of luxury amenities.

What are the sources of his income? They include:

Music and movie industry

He invested in “Surf Air”, an airline based in California

He gets income from his company The Hive that specializes in social media management

He owns The One and Only Golden Tickets that sells concert tickets

Income from VyRT

He was an investor in Reddit and Robinhood

Who is Jared Leto brother?

The musician has one brother and two half-brothers from his father’s second marriage.

The name of his older brother is Shannon Leto. He was born on March 9, 1970. He is also a musician, an actor, and a songwriter. One should notice that the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars became a particular “family band” with Jared as a vocalist and Shannon as a drummer.

Like his younger brother, Shannon has appeared in some movies:

My So-Called Life

Prefontaine

Sol Goode

Highway

In the past, Shannon was the member of a band called “The Wondergirls” which existed for a short while and released the hits “Let’s Go All the Way” and “Drop That Baby.”

Jared Leto path to success has contributed to his career and to the personal growth of the musician. As a result, now we have an excellent opportunity to enjoy not only his musical works but also his creativity in the field of cinema.

