Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb labeled as yahoo boy, arrested by police (photos)

- Instagram comedian Funny Toheeb recently spoke of an unpleasant encounter he had with the Nigerian police

- The comic act was branded a yahoo boy and carted away to the police station

- Many Nigerians have weighed in on his unwarranted arrest

Popular Instagram act Funny Toheeb known for recreating the iconic attires of celebrities was recently arrested by the police. According to him, some police officials mistook him for a yahoo boy, and because of this, they took him to the police station.

The Instagram comedian who did not find the experience funny lamented on social media about the ill treatment and harassment he received. Rhetorically, he asked when the police would stop harassing the youths of the country.

Funny Toheeb also shared photos of himself in the police station. In the pictures he posted, he was holding a sleek laptop which the police must have thought was his instrument of operation. Many Nigerians found it hilarious and painful that the comedian had been arrested on this note.

See Funny Toheeb's post below:

Read the accompanying reactions by Nigerians:

nana_the_middle_man: "You’re not fresh in any way to be called a yahoo boy na"

jecy_steve: "And you know even look like yahoo boy, no mind them"

krazyvad: "Accused of yahoo yahoo and your even posing taking pictures, you’re not serious."

_olivia1235: "Nigeria no be country sorry bruh"

iamphylx: "And u had time to pose for camera? It is well man."

seppromotion: "The richest people on the world today all have business connected to online. Nigeria is making anything online a crime. For Goodness sake there some of us that make money online legally. Nawah."

onanome: "Small boy trying to get the best outta life. Smh. Because them don see Apple laptop and iphone."

jerome__bravo_: "Even as u dey like hungry man burst out them still arrest you, NPF is capable of arresting anything soon, God save my pple."

Funny Toheeb recently survived a ghastly accident. The Instagram comedian who talked about the incident on his Instagram page was full of gratitude to God for keeping him safe.

