2 quick ways to reset your decoder after DStv payment

Multichoice Africa Limited controls and manages DStv Nigeria, a South Africa based satellite cable TV. A large population also enjoys Digital Satellite Television in the country due to the many channels it offers. It is very convenient because they have offered a DStv self service and also have a reliable customer care service.

You can make subscription payments for Digital Satellite Television via different ways such as Global pay, PayU, e Tranzact, Eazy Money, Page e-Pay, Quick teller or in any bank in Nigeria. However, complaints have risen on missing channels after subscription. If you have experienced this, do not worry. You can use the DStv self service to help you reset your decoder, allowing you to receive channels with no interruptions.

Why your subscribed channels are missing?

Your channels are likely to miss after you make your Digital Satellite Television subscription due to various reasons. One is if you make the payment after the subscription has fully expired. The other is when you do not plug in the smart card into the device before any commands are sent to the decoder. Therefore, it is advisable that you follow the whole procedure while renewing your subscription to avoid such. However, in case it happens, there are ways in which you can reset your channels.

DStv self service Nigeria

You can manage your subscriptions and its products with the help of DStv Nigeria self service. With this service, you can also solve any issues concerning your device at the comfort of your home.

How to reset DStv after payment

After making your payment and you realise some channels are missing, reset your decoder with these two methods. One is via SMS, and the other is the eazy DStv self service. However, before resetting, make sure your decoder is well connected to the power source to receive any command. Ensure you connect the smartcard to the decoder.

Via SMS

The SMS method is one that is quick and easy to comprehend. To reset your Digital Satellite Television using the SMS method, follow the steps below:

Send an SMS with the word RESET accompanied by your smartcard number to 30333. You will receive a confirmation message informing you that your request is being processed. Check after a while if the channels are available.

How to reset using the easy DStv self service

Visit the DStv website and select your country-Nigeria. Sign in to your account with your surname or mobile number and your smartcard number. Click on “Fix Errors.” Enter your smartcard number in the dialogue box provided. Select the “E16” error option. Most times it already there. Enter the text displayed in the captcha box. Click on “Fix Error.” The error will be fixed immediately, and your subscribed channels will be unscrambled.

These two methods should work fine as long as every other thing is okay with your decoder and dish antenna. If these two options do not work and you do not know the reason for the error, you can visit one of their service centres or call the Digital Satellite Television customer care.

DStv customer care Nigeria

Among all the satellites cable TV providers in Nigeria, the DStv Nigeria customer care is one of the fastest. The customer care is there to assist any client who needs immediate assistance. Below are the DStv Nigeria customer care numbers for various locations, including their email address and social media contacts. They are available at any time offline and online, and you should not hesitate to reach out in case of any assistance.

DStv Nigeria contacts for Lagos and Abuja

Multichoice Nigeria centre number: 2347291/2

Lagos office fax line: 01 270 3256

Abuja office fax line: 2347295

Airtel: 07080630333

Etisalat: 09090630333

MTN: 08149860333

Glo: 08113630333

Email: dstv@nigeria.multichoice.co.za or dstv@mwebnigeria.com

Facebook: DStv Nigeria

Twitter: @DStvNg

Website: DSTV

Physical location

Below are the physical locations for those who may want to visit them physically:

Digital Satellite Television Nigeria Lagos

Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos State

DStv Nigeria Abuja

3 Kaura Namoda Street Area 3 Garki,

Legion House, Abuja.

Digital Satellite Television is one of the most popular satellites cable TV providers which has brought a thrill to many homes due to the many fantastic channels it offers. DStv customer care has also played a role in making its clients feel at ease while enjoying their services. They are readily available at any time to offer their first class services. DStv self service has also lessened the burden by giving clients the privilege of handling issues concerning their devices at the comfort of their homes.

