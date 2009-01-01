Home | News | General | Ariana Grande net worth: how much do you think she is worth?

Ariana Grande is one of the most adored female musicians of our time. She is very talented, and it seems like everything she touches blossoms. Many of her earlier fans know her from Nickelodeon where she has starred in a couple of shows. Apart from her acting, she has also had a successful music career. With her winning on both sides, what do you think is Ariana Grande net worth?

Image: facebook.com, @Ariana Grande

Source: Facebook

She has a very unique voice that makes her able to hit keys that are hard for other musicians. Her personality is also quite charming as she is very girly and people like that about her. She has a very large fan base and because of this usually has so many sold out shows. With that said, how much is Ariana Grande worth?

Ariana Grande profile summary

Name: Ariana Grande-Butera

Ariana Grande-Butera Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Date of birth: June 26, 1993

June 26, 1993 Age: 26 years

26 years Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

Ariana Grande net worth 2019

Ariana Grande 2019 is estimated to be worth $50 million according to harpersbazaar.com. TheStreet places her somewhere between $50 million and $80 million. Do you imagine how rich one has to be for people to be estimated the amount of cash they have? Where do you think Ariana gets her money from? What do you think she spends all this money on?

Ariana Grande career

She started acting at a very young age. She made her Broadway debut while she was fifteen years old. This was back in the year 2008. Not so long after making her Broadway debut, she landed a role on Nickelodeon’s show, Victorious. She played Cat who was an upcoming singer and actress in the show. This was a very successful role for her. She played the role from 2010-2013. She is said to have been making $9000 for every episode while on the show.

Soon afterwards, Nickelodeon made a spin-off show to Victorious. The show was called ‘Sam & Cat. She is still the one who played Cat. Sam & Cat only lasted for one season. After this, she decided to put more time into her music.

‘Yours Truly’ was her debut album. It was released in August the year 2013. The lead song to this album ‘The Way’ was a top ten Billboard hit when it was released. This album had a very huge success. The album went triple platinum selling more than three million units. In only the first week, it had already sold over 169000 copies. She went on tour for this album as a means of promoting it. The album brought a massive $40 million.

Her follow up album was titled,’My Everything’. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200. That was back in 2014, August. Most of her songs from this album were club bangers. The most known song from this album has to be ‘Bang Bang’ which she did with Nicki Minaj and Jesse J.

READ ALSO: Kobe Bryant net worth: house, salary, how much is he worth in 2019?

Her third album, ‘Dangerous Woman’ came out in February the year 2016. With the release of this album, she was able to break the record for each of her three lead singles in her three albums debuting within the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in the US. She did as she had done with her first album and went on tour to promote it. She went on tour for seven months and visited five continents. She is said to have made $71 million from the album. This was from ticket sales, as well as some from the sale of her merchandise to her loyal fans.

Ariana Grande endorsements

If you think she is worth that much just from singing and acting, then you are wrong. Ariana has some endorsements that help her make even more money. In 2016, She was the face of Lipsy. Lipsy is a clothing line found in London. She was able to launch a capsule collection, with pieces ranging from $9 to $96 each.

In 2017, she was able to partner up with LUXE Brands. This beauty company partnered with Ariana for her perfume line. She has been able to release three fragrances from her perfume line, and the fourth one is said to be on the way. These three fragrances are Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy and Ari. The perfume line has grossed $150 million in retail sales from these three fragrances.

She also made a year-long endorsement deal with shoe company Reebok, back in 2017. She also to headlined Coachella for two weekends this year. She was able to get a whopping $8 million from the two weekends; $4 million per weekend.

Ariana Grande movies and TV shows

Since she made her way to fame through acting, then we are sure she has starred in quite a number of movies and TV shows. Here are some of the TV shows and movies she has been a part of:

Sam & Cat

Victorious

Swindle

Scream Queens

Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway

Ariana Grande recording label

Ms Grande is signed to Republic Records. Republic Records is under the ownership of Universal Music Group. Its main offices are located in New York and Santa Monica. Apart from Ariana, the record label has many well-known musicians under it. It has likes of Nicki Minaj, Jesse J, Lorde, Drake, Enrique Iglesias among others. Ariana signed to Republic Records in August 2011.

Ariana Grande home

If you have been asking yourself, where does Ariana Grande live, then you don’t need to worry anymore as we at Legit got you covered. Ariana has a number of real estates all over the United States.

Image: facebook.com, @Michael Bila

Source: Facebook

She firstly has her Beverly Hills home. This is where she used to spend most of her time. She also has her California house, which can’t go unmentioned. The house is 6226 Square feet. It has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an outdoor pool and an adjoining hot tub.

That is all we had for you on Ariana Grande net worth. Did you expect Ariana Grande to be this rich? If you were her, what would you do with all this money? Leave your views and comments about all this in the comments section below.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...