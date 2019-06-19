Lawan reveals intention for National Assembly





Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has stated that his leadership as Nigeria’s ninth Senate President was not for personal reasons.





Speaking at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Lawan submitted that working for the success of the office of the Senate President was more important than occupying the office because of its paraphernalia.





He said that the election that brought him into office as the Senate President cut across different political lines, noting that the Senate under his leadership would not discriminate against any one because of party leaning.

“It’s one thing to be the Senate President and National Chairman of the National Assembly, it’s another thing to work and succeed. Probably, that is the most difficult challenge and I want to invite and urge you to join us in our quest for nation building.”





“Our leadership of the National Assembly is not for personal reasons.”





“I believe that our country needs us. They need all hand on deck to move forward and that means that the lawmakers must be proactive to perform their statutory responsibility.”









We are not going to be partisan because it is important to us to know that our elections into the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President clearly show bipartisan.





“We are going to seize this opportunity to work together cohesively in the interest of the nation.”





He commended Senate Press Corps for exhibiting utmost level of professionalism during and after election of principal officers of the National Assembly that led to his emergence as Senate President.”

