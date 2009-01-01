Neymar’s three-game European ban upheld

Neymar’s three-match European ban has been upheld after Uefa rejected an appeal by his club Paris St-Germain.

The PSG forward, 27, was charged with insulting match officials after their Champions League exit at home to Manchester United on 6 March.

Neymar described as “a disgrace” the award of a decisive 94th-minute United penalty in their last-16 second leg match.

He also wrote in an Instagram post that the penalty “doesn’t exist”.



Neymar will now miss half of next season’s Champions League group stage.

The forward was injured with a broken metatarsal and missed both legs of the European knockout tie – which United won as a result of the penalty converted by Marcus Rashford.

Referee Damir Skomina reviewed footage of a Diogo Dalot shot striking the hand of PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe before awarding the visitors the injury-time spot-kick, having initially given a corner.

The penalty ensured a 3-1 win in Paris for United, who went through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Neymar wrote: “It’s a disgrace. Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.

“What can he do with his hand while his back is turned?”

