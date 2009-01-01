Home | News | General | Police to UK authorities: Nigeria is safe and beautiful

- The Nigeria Police Force has said Nigeria is one of the most beautiful places to live in

- The police was reacting to a travel advisory the UK authorities issued to British citizens about Nigeria's volatile security

- Police spokesman, Frank Mba, said despite the security challenges in Nigeria, the country is peaceful

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially reacted to the recent travel advisory the United Kingdom authorities issued to British citizens resident in Nigeria about the country's volatile security situation.

Police spokesman, Frank Mba, dismissed the advisory, saying despite the security challenges in Nigeria, the country is peaceful.

Frank, an assistant commissioner of police, made the comment in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 19.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some states and border areas in Nigeria.

“While the Nigeria police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the world, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the world. It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the international community of their safety and the commitment of the police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation.”

The United Kingdom travel advisory to its citizens had mentioned 21 states in the country to avoid.

Through its foreign and commonwealth office, the UK said the advisory in the 21 Nigerian states followed issues of insecurity including Boko Haram in the north east, armed banditry in the north west and militancy in the south-south.

