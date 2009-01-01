Home | News | General | Here’s how Super Falcons celebrated Argentina vs Scotland outcome at FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad members took to dancing and praises after their chances of reaching the Last 16 round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France received a major boost on Wednesday, June 19.

The Falcons, who re yet to know their qualification fate were excited seeing England’s Lionesses beat Japan 2-0, alongside Argentina’s comeback draw against Scotland going down 3-0.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua draws inspiration from photo with ex-president Barack Obama ahead of Luiz rematch

The 11-time African champions are now hopeful of grabbing one of the two remaining spots for third-placed teams.

China and Brazil have also claimed two of the spots and for the Super Falcons to qualify, New Zealand must get a result against Cameroon on Thursday, June 20.

Equally, Thailand, who have conceded 18 goals in the tournament already, must no go down by more than three goals against Chile.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

However, if there’s a tie at the end of the group stage, FIFA will employ the use of Fair Play or goals scored/goals conceded to pick the 16th team for the knockout stage.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a 0-1 defeat to France in their last group game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday night, June 17, at Roazhon Park.

The encounter saw the Falcons win the first corner of the contest after three minutes through Francisca Ordega, but nothing came out of it, with France clearing their lines.

The hosts were beginning to get more possession of the ball after 12 minutes of action, but the 11-time African champions ensured they kept maximum concentration to stop France from scoring at Roazhon Park.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...