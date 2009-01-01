Home | News | General | We made N200m from kidnapping - Suspects nabbed by Police

- A kidnap suspect arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police have confessed to making N200 million from his craft

- The kidnapper said he made the money within the past six months from his victims' relatives

- According to the suspect, he used to go on the operation with his masters who operate in Sokoto

A suspect arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police, Abubakar Umar a.k.a Dogo, has said that himself and other members of his gang made a minimum of N200 million from kidnapping in the past six months.

Police during a suspects' parade in Abuja described Umar who operates between Niger and Kebbi states as a "big time kidnapper".

Speaking during the parade, Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police, Frank Mba, a team of police officers attached to Operation Puff Adder, under the command and supervision of DCP Kolo Yusuf, arrested Umar and some members of his gang.

Mba said the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence, a team of police operatives from IGP STS Minna sector.

He said the suspects - Abubakar Umar AKA Dogo Buba, Umar Mohammed, Usman Abubakar, and Shehu Mohammed - were arrested at Kainji, Mariga Bangi and Tsaragi in Niger and Kwara states.

“The suspects confessed to series of kidnapping in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara and Osun states and collection of millions of naira from their victims as ransom before they release the suspect.”

“He is a big time kidnapper who operatives of STS arrested. The suspects within the span of the last six months has been involved in high level kidnappings missions and in his own words, his gang has raked in well over N200 miillion from various kidnap operations," Mba said.

Mba noted that the Police is trying to cut the energy supply to the criminals by intensifying efforts in mopping up weapons.

He said the Police have also carried out strategy at intercepting food delivery to the criminals in their den.

Speaking on his arrest, Dogo confessed to specialising in kidnapping foreign expatriates and collection of millions of naira before releasing his victims.

“My job is kidnapping and I operate mainly in Niger and Kebbi states. I used to go on the operation with my masters who operate in Sokoto. During one of the operations, we collected N100 million as ransom. We did another operation in Oyo and we realised N50 million.

“I participated in six kidnap operations. We kidnapped a Chinese expatriate and they paid N9 million as ransom without problem before he was released," Dogo said.

“For the one in Niger, I kidnapped and collected N4 million. After that, I was contacted by an informant who gave me another job and I realised N4 million. I got another job in Kebbi where we collected N1 million as ransom. Another victim we kidnapped didn’t have much and he was able to pay N500, 000 before he was released," the suspect added.

