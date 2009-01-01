Home | News | General | Why APC may lose 2020 governorship election in Edo - Oyegun

- John Oyegun has reacted to the current crisis rocking the ruling party in Edo state

- Oyegun said the crisis may lead to the loss of the gubernatorial seat by the party if not addressed

- According to Oyegun, the roots of the crisis in Edo state House of Assembly is the handiwork of political godfatherism

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, has said that the ruling party may loose the 2020 governorship election in Edo state.

Speaking in Benin on Wednesday June 19, Oyegun said if the APC failed to resolve the crisis rocking the party in the state, it might not clinch the seat of the governor in Edo.

Daily Trust reports that Oyegun said the roots of the crisis in Edo state House of Assembly is the handiwork of political godfatherism.

Oyegun said: “Godfather is at work. That is all I can say. All that I know is that APC can easily lose Edo State to opposition party if they are not careful. So, it is in the interest of all stakeholders in the party to work together to settle the rift.”

“I will advise members of the party, especially party leaders, to be very careful and settle the crisis because they can easily lose the state," the former APC national chairman said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 15 Iawmakers-elect, including Seidu Oshiomhole representing Etsako west 11 in the Edo state House of Assembly, were attacked by some suspected hoodlum.

Seidu is the younger brother of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the APC.

The Edo state House of Assembly have been in crisis in recent times following the reported factionalisation of the APC in Edo state.

