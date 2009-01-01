Home | News | General | God has exposed Shuaibu, he is PDP's mole - APC NWC

- The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), north, Lawan Shuaibu, has been described as a mole of the Peoples Democratic Party

- Shuaibu was labelled as such by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress

- The NWC of the APC says the PDP is always privy to whatever they discuss before they end their meeting, accusing Shuaibu of being the spy

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the party's deputy national chairman, north, Lawan Shuaibu, as a mole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC’s national vice chairman, North Central, Ahmad Suleiman Wambi, said the ruling party would be forced to come hard on Shuaibu, This Day reports.

Legit.ng notes that Wambi said: “I tell you what, Shuaibu caused most of our problems. Outsiders blame Oshiomhole but they did not know that Shuaibu was our biggest problem. Before we could finish our meetings, the PDP will be in the custody of our discussion.

“Before we finish our meetings, everybody is aware of our decision. How can you build a united party with a mole like Shuaibu in the house? But God has already exposed him and all his misdeeds will be further exposed in the disciplinary committee’s report.”

Commenting on Oyegun’s allegation, the APC chieftain stressed: “Again, the allegations Oyegun raised against Oshiomhole are also his personal opinion. Oyegun is still feeling aggrieved because he was rejected. Oshiomhole is a much more prepared person than him. He is just nursing grudges against Oshiomhole and no matter what happened, he will not like Oshiomhole.

“As far as we are concerned, the party is in good hands. Oshiomhole is focused, vibrant and committed to the well-being of this party. People may not like his style, but if not for his dynamic leadership style and calibre, the PDP would have crushed the APC during the 2019 presidential election. He has the interest of the party at heart.”

Reacting to the allegation of being a PDP mole, Shuaibu said: “Who do l know in PDP that l can leak information to and leak information for PDP to do what? What did l do for PDP? I took a separate campaign for President Buhari, criss-crossing all the states by roads. So, how can anybody say l worked for PDP?

“When l see the publication, l will go to court because l need to know what l did for PDP. He will come to court to let me know what l did for PDP. He is an Oshiomhole’s man and one of the cabals."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the five-member disciplinary committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a report and evidence of alleged anti party activities against its deputy national chairman (north), Lawal Shuaibu.

The Zamfara state executive committee of the APC submitted the report to the committee on Tuesday, June 18, in Abuja.

