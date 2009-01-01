Home | News | General | I refuse to forgive INEC for postponing 2019 election - Oshiomhole

- Adams Oshiomhole says he has not forgiven INEC for postponing 2019 general election

- According to him, INEC made the party incur avoidable costs

- The APC national chairman also labeled the action of INEC as negligence of duty and crass incompetence

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says he is yet to forgive the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for postponing the 2019 general elections.

Oshiomhole disclosed this while responding to Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner, who said that as at 5pm of Friday, February 15, INEC leadership were still optimistic on being able to conduct the election on February 16, Daily Trust reports.

Okoye had said this during his presentation at an electoral reform roundtable.

Oshiomhole, in his response to Okoye's presentation said: “As at 5pm on Friday (February 15), some of the materials you needed were still at the airports. How could you have assumed that by some native doctor’s magical something (you could pull it through).

“Obviously you knew it was not in your competence to increase the day beyond 24 hours. So, obviously you knew and you cannot be pardoned for that. And I refuse to forgive you on that because you knew it and you made us incur costs that were avoidable and you subjected us to severe shocks.

“I don’t think you can defend that. It was gross, inexcusable negligence of duty and crass incompetence on the part of INEC. There is no need to wish it away,” he added.

