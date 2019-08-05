Home | News | General | Drama as 32-year-old fake Army captain says he’s not guilty after being caught with military items, dragged to court

- One Ikwuegbuku Ikechukwu Stanley, a fake military captain, was dragged before a chief magistrates’ court in Akure, Ondo for alleged impersonation and illegal possession of military items

- The 32-year-old suspect is alleged to have stabbed someone and was also said to have been in possession of military items which he couldn’t satisfactory account for

- The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was adjourned till August 5

One Ikwuegbuku Ikechukwu Stanley, a 32-year-old fake military captain, was dragged before a chief magistrates’ court in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday, June 19 for alleged impersonation and illegal possession of military items.

The suspect, who was arraigned on a three-count charge of impersonating and unlawful possession of military items, was said to be parading himself as a Nigerian Army captain, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Ikwuegbuku allegedly committed the offense in Oja-Oba, Akure at about 9pm on May 31, 2019.

He is also said to have willfully and unlawfully harmed one Onyeka Okpara by using a Jack Knife to stab the latter’s right hand finger.

The suspect is also alleged to have been in possession of military items and could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about them.

The items include three Nigerian military fez cap, two Nigerian military round caps, one military belt, one Bible covered with military colour, five pieces of military wrapper paper, one international passport bearing his name and three Jack knives.

The counsel for the prosecution, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, pointed out that the alleged offense was contrary to section 252 and punishable under section 395, 109 and 428(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

When the charges were read to him, however, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel informed the court that two of the four witnesses were in court, and prayed for an adjournment to enable him gather all witnesses and to study the case file properly before the next date.

The counsel to the accused, I. Mafumisebi, prayed that his client be granted be bail. He, however, did not object to the adjournment date sought by the prosecutor.

The defendant was granted bail by the magistrate, Mrs Charles Adeyanju, to the tune of N100,000 with one surety in like sum who must produce evidence of tax clearance for 2019.

Adeyanju adjourned the case to August 5, 2019.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Army released a rather troubling video of some fake soldiers who were dressed in military uniform and seen assaulting a young man.

Apart from condemning the brutality of the criminals, the force, through its acting public relations officer, Sagir Musa, stated that they were not military officers and that the entire show was stage managed.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Army said that it would carry out a thorough investigation of the development and fish out the individuals.

