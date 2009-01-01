Home | News | General | FG advises Nigerians to disregard rumour of new Ebola case

- Nigerians have been urged by the federal government to disregard statements of a positive case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country

- The permanent secretary, Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi has been quoted as saying the statement could cause harm to innocent people, and create panic among citizens

- According to Abdullahi, necessary protocols are being followed in line with international health regulations

The federal government has called on Nigerians to disregard rumour of a positive case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, saying that effort had been heightened at the various ports of entry into the country to ensure that sick people coming into Nigeria were properly screened.

A statement from the federal ministry of health, quoted the permanent secretary, Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi, as saying the message was false, could cause harm to innocent people, and create panic among citizens.

Channels TV reports that this came amid concerns about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and days after a scare in Kenya.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the DRC outbreak which has claimed more than a 1,000 lives and spread to Uganda, killing two persons, is not a global health emergency.

Although Nigeria’s health ministry says there has been “heightened surveillance” at points of entry in view of the outbreak in DRC, it stressed that there is no cause for alarm.

He said: “But we are not resting on our oars in view of trading activities of Nigerians.” He assured Nigerians that the Nigerian government remained fully committed, while working closely with the WHO, state ministries of health, partners and all other stakeholders, to protect the health them.

According to him, “Necessary protocols are being followed in line with International Health Regulations.”

Legit.ng previously reported that National Public Health Institute of Liberia made fresh declaration on the presence of the deadly Ebola disease, which was responsible for the untimely death of many in the West Africa country and Nigeria.

The Institute said scientists found the traces of the deadly virus's presence in a series of laboratory experiments carried out on bats.

