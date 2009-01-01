Home | News | General | Lionel Messi makes stunning statement after Argentina's draw against Paraguay

- Lionel Messi is convinced Argentina can beat Qatar in their last Group game in Copa America

- This comes after they were forced to 1-1 draw by Paraguay in their second game on Wednesday, June 19

- Argentina are bottom of the group on one point, behind Colombia (six), Paraguay two) and Qatar (one)

Lionel Messi has made it clear that he is confident his country Argentina will beat Qatar in their last Group game at the ongoing 2019 Copa America.

Argentina have played two games in the competition losing one and drawing the other and they are now on the verge of crashing out.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay in their second game on Wednesday, June 19, as Messi scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Richard Sanchez's goal in Belo Horizonte.

Messi who has never won any title with Argentina has now spoken after the draw against Paraguay claiming that they are hopeful.

"I see the team convinced that we will win the next match. We have to keep looking for the team and improve.

"The first few minutes we managed the ball well.

"After the goal, we messed up a bit. In the second half, we went with everything and we got the draw,'' Messi told reporters according to Sportskeeda.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Argentina came from one goal down to save themselves from crashing out of this year's Copa America tournament following their 1-1 draw against Paraguay.

It would be recalled Lionel Messi led team were hammered 2-0 Colombia in their opening game last weekend.

Meanwhile, an outright defeat for them in this encounter would have seen them crash out of the tournament at the group stage.

