Europe's oldest woman dies at age 116 in Italy

Maria Giuseppa Robucci, the oldest person in Europe has passed away aged 116-years old. The outspoken lady who was fondly referred to as Nonna Peppa died at her house in Italy.

According to DailyMail, Maria’s health slowly deteriorated during her final days and she had to move to another home.

Prior to her death, Maria was dubbed the world’s second oldest person. The Italian granny always said she owed her long life to her strong faith in God and staying away from alcoholic drinks.

Maria also added that she strictly stuck to taking healthy foods throughout her long, fulfilling life. The deceased was born in 1903 and was alive through both world wars.

Maria Giuseppa Robucci, the oldest person in Europe has passed away aged 116-years old. Photo: Famiglia Cristiana

The mother of five boasted of nine grandchildren and 16 beautiful great grandkids. Legit.ng understands the godly woman lost her husband back in 1982 after he died at a bar they both owned.

Despite being married to a bar owner, Maria never fell into temptation or attempted to indulge in alcohol.

Recently, Legit.ng reported that an aged fellow believed to be the oldest man in the world died at the age of 123. He died in his hometown in Russia.

