7 amazing facts you may not know about AFCON tournament

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 is only a day away from launching off as all eyes turn to Cairo, Egypt for the 32 edition of the continental football tournament.

Nigeria's Super Eagles already held their first training session in Egypt on Wednesday, June 19, ahead of their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria.

Legit.ng takes a look at seven need-to-know facts for every football lover ahead of the African football bonanza in the land of the pyramids.

1. Egypt hits fabulous five

Egypt will be the hosts of the tournament for a record fifth time having staged the tournament in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006.

They have won three out of four of the tournaments hosted at home and hope to add their fourth.

2. Expansion

This year's 32nd edition of AFCON will be the first to have 24 teams following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to expand the tournament to allow more competition.

3. Most successful

Egypt is the most successful country with a total of seven titles followed by Cameroon (five), Ghana (four) and Nigeria (three).

4. AFCON was switched to odd years

AFCON was switched to odd number years to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup and will for the first time be held midyear, as opposed to the former January-February window.

5. Eto'o still reigns supreme

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o remains the Cup of Nations overall top scorer with 18 goals in six tournaments.

6. 3 newbies

Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritania will be making their maiden appearances in the tournament in 2019.

7. AFCON began with 3

The first edition of the tournament had only three participants; Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has chosen seven legends as ambassadors for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF named Mahmoud El Khateeb (Egypt), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba (Both Cote d’Ivoire) as ambassadors for AFCON. Rabah Madjer (Algeria), Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal) completed the list of seven heading to Egypt to represent Africa's governing body.

