AFCON 2019 - Africa Cup of Nations provides footballers a rare platform for them to showcase their talent to potential European suitors.

However, there are those who have already made a name for themselves in the game within the continent and beyond.

Whereas some of the big names made the cut to the biennial tournament set Kick-off on Friday, June 21, in Egypt, there are a few that will not have the chance to grace the tournament due to injury or failure by their countries to qualify.

Legit.ng takes a look at six of the top African footballers who will not make an appearance at the 32nd edition of the tournament.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Gabon

Despite Aubameyang's versatility and incredible finishing skills upfront, the Arsenal forward could not help his country book a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon failed to qualify after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burundi in Bujumbura to finish third in Group C of the qualifiers.

2. Joel Matip - Cameroon

The defender will not take part in the continental showpiece despite his country qualifying for the competition.

The Liverpool star resolved to retire from international football, a shock decision that was widely criticised by Cameroon fans.

The German-born defender played an integral part in Liverpool's 2018/19 campaign that saw the Reds lift the Champions League title.

3. Emmanuel Adebayor - Togo

The veteran Togo striker will also not play any part in Egypt after his country failing to qualify for the tournament.

Togo were involved in a do-or-die affair with Benin during the qualifiers, losing 2-0 to The Squirrels.

Benin eventually finished runners-up behind Algeria to seal a place.

4. Eric Bailly - Ivory Coast

The towering Manchester United defender picked up a knee injury against Chelsea back in April that will keep him out of the competition.

He sustained the injury after a collision with Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

5. Gervinho - Ivory Coast

Gervinho is the other big name that will not be participating in the 2019 AFCON. Despite impressing in the Serie A with Parma, the former Arsenal striker did not earn a call up to the national team.

His place was taken up by Nicolas Pepe who was the runner-up to Kylian Mbappe in the French Ligue 1 2018/19 Golden Boot race.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Wilfried Bony were also preferred upfront by Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara.

6. Kelechi Iheanacho - Nigeria

Iheanacho had a bright start to his international career after notching seven goals in 11 appearances for the Super Eagles.

However, the Leicester City striker lost a place in the Super Eagles national team after Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr raised question on his attitude.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has chosen seven legends as ambassadors for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF named Mahmoud El Khateeb (Egypt), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba (Both Cote d’Ivoire) as ambassadors for AFCON. Rabah Madjer (Algeria), Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal) completed the list of seven heading to Egypt to represent Africa's governing body.

