- Henry Onyekuru is wanted by Bayern Munich and they are willing to pay €35m for him

- The 22-year-old was impressive for Galatasaray during his loan spell last season

- Onyekuru scored 14 goals and registered three assists in all competition for the Turkish side

German League champions Bayern Munich have reportedly offered Everton a sum of €35 million for the signing of Nigerian star Henry Onyekuru this summer.

The Super Eagles winger spent last season on loan at Turkish League side Galatasaray, scoring 14 goals in all competitions. He also assisted three other goals during his loan spell in Turkey.

He is currently with the Nigerian national team as they prepare for this summer's Africa Cup of Nations championship in Egypt.

However, the Bavarians are said to have lined the winger up as replacement for Arjen Robben, who left the club at the end of last season.

Onyekuru joined the Toffees from Belgian topflight side in 2017 but was immediately sent on loan to Fenerbahce where he scored nine goals in 19 appearances.

The 22-year-old has netted once after seven matches for the Super Eagles and the 2019 AFCON tournament will be his first competitive championship for the country.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Henry Onyekuru has left Turkish side Galatasary following their domestic league and cup double in the 2018-19 season.

Galatasaray have already been crowned champions of Turkey with 21-year-old scoring 14 goals in 30 league matches.

Reports coming from the Istanbul-based club claimed that the club could not extend the Super Eagles striker's loan deal from Premier League side Everton.

