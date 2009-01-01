Home | News | General | Meet Kenyan gay man who applies makeup better than most slay queens (photos)

Dayon Monson is a caramel skinned actor, rapper and model who lives, laughs and loves unapologetically.

The out and loud gay chap also has a taste for the finest things in life and never shies away from showing off his admirable fashion sense.

Scrolling through his Instagram page, it is next to impossible to ignore his eccentric taste and splendid makeup skills.

And did we forget to say his lovely, supple skin can easily put your girlfriend to shame?

While most women struggle to get the right camera angles and contour the faces with tons of cosmetic products, this guy can do all that with his eyes closed.

Doyon also loves stepping out in clothes that make a statement.

He first made headlines in 2017 when a song he was featured in got banned over having content that promoted homosexuality.

That however did not faze him and Doyon was determined to release more music.

Here are a few more photos of the slay king.

