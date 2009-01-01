Home | News | General | Real Madrid star snubs Man United and Arsenal, completes move to Atletico Madrid

- Marcos Llorente has completed a summer move to Atletico Madrid from Real Madrid

- Los Blancos took to social media to announce the departure of the 24-year-old Spaniard

- Llorente is now expected to replace Rodri Hernandez at Atletico Madrid

Spanish football star Marcos Llorente has on Thursday, June 20, completed a summer move to Atletico Madrid from rivals Real Madrid.

Marcos Llorente is said to have signed a five-year deal and will act as Rodri Hernandez's replacement at Atletico Madrid.

While announcing his departure on their official social media platform, Real Madrid wished the defensive midfielder success at his new club.

Before leaving Real Madrid, it was reported that Zinedine Zidane told Llorente that he will not be part of his plan for next season, and the Spaniard has no choice than to leave.

He will now be led by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, a coach who will exploit his physical and defensive skills.

Llorente joined Real Madrid's youth setup in 2008, and in July 2014 after impressing with the youth squad, he was promoted straight to the reserves at the Bernabeu.

He spent the 2015 pre-season with the first team appearing in friendlies against Manchester City, Inter Milan and Vålerenga Fotball.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League duo of Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly held talks over the possible summer signing Marcos Llorente.

Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squads ahead of next season after failing to make the top four this term in the Premier League with one game to go.

