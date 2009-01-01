Home | News | General | WhatsApp releases new features that give more control, privacy

While WhatsApp is one of the most used apps because of its quick ability to send messages from one person to another, there are still a lot of newer features that users do not know about.

According to Financial Express, WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users around the world as it is the most preferred messaging app.

These new features are both available on the normal and beta versions of the messaging app on Google Play Store.

In case you miss them, here are therefore a quick review of the features that make messaging on the app a whole lot different and special:

Group invite

This feature is presently available for beta users only. With this new privacy setting, users have control over how they are added to groups. With this, you can change your group setting to with ‘nobody’, ‘everyone’, or ‘my contact’.

If you choose ‘nobody’, before you are added to a group, you will receive a request and can decide whether to join or not.

Consecutive voice messages

This new feature will allow you play voice notes one of after the other without having to tap on them. So, in the instance that you get voice messages, they play in order. The feature is available for Android users only.

Forwarding label

This feature was introduced in the bid to stop the spread of fake news. Whenever a message is forwarded, users will know with the ‘forwarded’ label.

Intelligence-based status tab

Before now, WhatsApp statuses have been displayed chronologically. With the new change in the app’s algorithm, users will be able to view statuses of numbers they often contact first.

Profile picture download disabled

There is also a new updates that disallows the downloading profile pictures. That means users will have more privacy of their profile picture. However, one could still screenshot the profile picture as a way to get around this.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng WhatsApp said it would take legal action against people or companies who break its rules, even if the breach happens on another platform.

It should be noted that the messaging apps has strict rules guiding the users’ behavior on the platform as anybody who breaks it could face an immediate ban.

