Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla and husband of 15 years announce marriage dissolution

Musician, Nhlanhla Nciza took to social media on Thursday, June 20 to announce her split from her music mogul husband, Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, after 15 years of marriage.

The Mafikizolo star, Nhlanhla, made the announcement via a short statement on her Instagram account earlier this morning.

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union,” said Nhlanhla in her statement.

The music star, who is currently abroad, said TK and her will “remain on good terms” and would do everything they can to be great parents to their children.

See her statement on Instagram below:

"I am thankful for the support we have given each other over the years while raising our children. We shall remain on good terms and continue to endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children."

Nhlanhla thanked those close to the TK and her for supporting them through this difficult time and asked for privacy.

“At this stage we would like to appeal for privacy, particularly for the sake of our children. We thank you.”

The Ncizas have three sons - Nkululeko, Thansanqa and Luvuyo. Their daughter, Zinathi, was sadly killed in a car crash in 2009.

This news followed Nhlanhla’s tribute to TK in a Fathers' Day post, in which she thanked him for being a good role model to their sons.

