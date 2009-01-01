Home | News | General | I am still consulting with my family - Festus Adedayo speaks on controversial appointment by Senate president

Festus Adedayo, the newly appointed special adviser to the Senate president on media and publicity has claimed that he is yet to decide if he would be accepting the appointment.

The appointment of Adedayo by president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has generated controversy despite the fact that Betty Okoroh, the special adviser to the Senate president on administration, insisting that the appointment was made based on merit, experience, track record and competency.

Adedayo was accused by loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being a strong critic of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

However, speaking on the appointment, Adedayo said it would be difficult for him to abandon his laid out plans, hence, his reasons for consulting.

“I am still consulting with my family. As I talk to you, I’m a student of the Law School and it is a certificate that I’ve sought to own all my life. So, for me to abandon it, is an issue that I’m still battling," he told Premium Times.

“I have never done anything in my life other than in the media. I have been a reporter, features editor, opinion editor. The only ‘affiliary’ thing I’ve done is be a media adviser to two governors and in those respect, I did my job as a journalist and a professional.”

“I have never been a politician. But if the politicians feel that it is their birthright, they can have the appointment; it is not a do or die thing for me at all. If I go there, I’m going there to serve the country,” he said.

Going further, he claimed that the Senate president probably wanted him on the the basis of 'my professionalism but if politicians feel it is theirs for keep, so be it'

He added that he has no apologies and that he will always write about all the ills in the society.

“I don’t have any apologies for the fact that I am not a politician. I never worked for any political party and I am not going to work for any political party. But I have an idea of what a good country needs. And I will always write about it all the days of my life.

“I didn’t canvass for the job. I didn’t lobby for the job. I didn’t ask for the job. If the Senate president in his wisdom felt that he needed me, so be it."

“One which I always did with my principals in government was to walk up to them and tell them the truth. If I take this appointment, I will continue in the same mode,” he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, was criticised following his appointment of Festus Adedayo as special adviser on media and publicity.

Adedayo was reported to be a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

