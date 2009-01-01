Home | News | General | Senate president Lawan finally bows to pressure, withdraws Festus Adedayo’s appointment

- Senate president Ahmad Lawan has finally withdrawn Festus Adedayo's appointment

- Adedayo was appointed special adviser on media and publicity to Lawan on Tuesday, June 18

- But the stakehoders in the APC protested his appointment and tagged him as anti-Buhari media personality

Following the controversy that greeted his appointment as the special adviser on media and publicity, Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has dropped Festus Adedayo.

Legit.ng reports that Adedayo, was appointed special adviser on media and publicity to Lawan on Tuesday, June 18.

A statement from the office of president of the Senate on Thursday, June 20, in Abuja, said that it reviewed the appointment of Adedayo and rescinded its earlier decision on it.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Isa, a special assistant to the Senate president on media and publicity.

The statement read: “The office of the president of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as special adviser, media and publicity to the president of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment. The office wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dropping of Adedayo may not be unconnected with pressure on the Senate leadership to do so following mounting criticisms from the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders over the appointment.

A reliable source close to president of the Senate’s office told NAN that the decision to drop Adedayo was reached on Wednesday night, June 19, in a meeting by key officers of the Red chamber.

The meeting was said to have held in the residence of president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who chaired the session.

No sooner was the appointment of Adedayo, a PhD holder in political communication, announced, than outcry and criticisms started pouring in, saying he was unsuitable for the position.

The outcry which was loud, especially on social media and was championed by Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) and some members of the APC, tagged Adedayo “anti-Buhari media personality.’’

To press the matter home, the groups resorted to re-broadcasting of anti-government social media posts linked to Adedayo.

NAN confirmed that office of the Senate president has begun the process of finding a replacement for him.

A similar outcry is also trailing the re-appointment of four other media aides announced by Lawan to serve him. The aides also served his predecessor, Senator Bukola Saraki.

The aides include Mohammed Isa, special assistant on media and publicity; Olu Onemola, special assistant on new media and Tope Olowoeye, senior legislative aide on media and publicity (photography).

NAN, however, learnt that Lawan stood his ground on the aides, saying he would retain them.

“The Senate concluded last night that the SA media should be relieved of his appointment instantly owing to public outcry. But, the Senate President is retaining all the other media aides already announced, against all pressures.

“He is already getting some recommendations for replacement of Adedayo from media consultants, subject to background checks,” the source said.

Adedayo was yet to assume office before the current development.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Adedayo claimed that he is yet to decide if he would be accepting the appointment.

