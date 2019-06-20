Home | News | General | VIDEO: The emotional moment the Super Falcons realized they had progressed to the knockout stage
VIDEO: The emotional moment the Super Falcons realized they had progressed to the knockout stage



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 7 minutes ago
Ann Odong, who has been blogging about the Super Falcons on FIFA website, tweeted Thursday night an emotional video of Nigerian ladies and their handlers hugging and jumping, after they knew they had qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The Nigerians picked the last ticket of the four reserved for best third placed teams. China, Brazil and Cameroon, as third placed teams in their groups had picked three of the four tickets.

Nigeria came third in Group A with three points and minus 2 goals, but had to wait till the final second of the Group F game between Chile and Thailand to know whether they would progress.

VIDEO BELOW...

The moment the @NGSuper_Falcons found out they had progressed out of the Group Stage#SoarSuperFalcons // #Team9jaStrong // #FifaWWC pic.twitter.com/GwlXn3mqIB
— Ann Odong, FIFA (@FIFAWWC_NGA) June 20, 2019

