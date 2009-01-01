Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigerian government to ban Almajiri system
BREAKING: Nigerian government to ban Almajiri system



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno Thursday said that the Federal Government will proscribed the Almajiri system and other groups that have become a problem to the society.

This is as the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has said that the security situation in the country has stabilized.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at Presidential Villa, Abuja, the NSA said that the $1 billion approved in 2017 by NEC from the Excess Crude Account for security was earmarked for the military.

Though, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors, NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi had while briefing journalists earlier this month said that the $1 billion which even raised dust among the governors had been expended. However, the NSA said the $1billion was earmarked for the military and that he was not aware whether the money had been released spent on security.

