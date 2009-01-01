Home | News | General | Buhari meets governors, gives them new mandate

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged state governors to seek ways to improve their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR).

The Nation reports that in the first term of his administration, President Buhari had released series of bailout funds to state governments to meet up with their financial obligations in the face of economic recession.

Legit.ng gathered that the president spoke on Thursday, June 20, while inaugurating the new National Economic Council (NEC), with tenure from 2019 to 2023 at the presidential villa, Abuja. The council is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

While urging the new NEC to press forward with key initiatives, Buhari asked them to specially focus on security, education health and agriculture, adding that attaining progress in the four areas, would ensure a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Buhari said: “Going forward, states must in the next four years find ways to increase internally generated revenues, improve VAT collection and increase agricultural output without disrupting business activities.

“I also want you to work with the federal agencies and the service providers in ensuring that broadband infrastructure is made available all over the country. Information and communication technology is the future of work and we must not allow ourselves to be left behind.

“Let me restate the high expectations on NEC as a veritable source of articulating policies and programmes that are expected to drive growth and development, secure our environment and take the country to the next level."

Noting that NEC was established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), as amended, he said that by virtue of Section 153 and paragraph 18 of the 3rd Schedule to the Constitution, NEC has the mandate to advise the president on economic policy of the country and in particular, co-ordination of the economic planning efforts, and programmes of the three- tiers of Government.

The president also noted that he was happy that the council made very significant progress, holding an unprecedented total of 38 meetings and setting up 10 ad-hoc committees to address various issues of national concern during his first term of office,

He said that the resolutions were designed to energize the various sectors of the Nigerian economy to which the eight areas relate.

Initiatives brought about by the NEC resolutions, he said, are either implemented already or at different stages of implementation across the country.

“Together, they have proved to be of utmost importance in dictating the pace of national development.

“I therefore urge the NEC coordination Team to press forward with key initiatives that will strengthen the implementation mechanism, enhance cooperation across States and further promote joint deliberations, peer learning and experience sharing, under a very strong monitoring and evaluation framework," he said.

